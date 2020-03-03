AMERICAN FALLS – In a game that went back and forth throughout the contest Saturday, with a number of lead changes and defensive stands, Malad outscored Firth in the fourth period to seize control late and gain a berth in the 2A state boys' Basketball Tournament in the Treasure Valley next week.
The Dragons out-dueled the Cougars 12-7 in the final stanza to give themselves a four-point win over the Cougars 42-37 in a play-in game.
The Cougars took the opening eight minutes with some timely shooting and solid defense and led after one period of play by the score of 15-11.
That is when things started to get tough for both teams. The points dried up and the basket seemed to have a lid on it as the Dragons would take the second stanza by the score of 9-4.
That sent the teams to the locker rooms for halftime with the Dragons leading by a single point at 20-19.
The third quarter went back Firth's way as they edged the Dragons by a point, tying things up at 30 each as the fourth quarter would begin.
That is when things went south for Firth and the Dragons would gain control late and hold on for a 42-37 win, ending the Cougars' season. Malad will face the District 3 champions, Cole Valley, at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Capital High School in Boise. Cole Valley has a record of 13-9 as compared to Malad, who is now 17-9 and finished second in District 5 to West Side who compiled a 21-4 record.
“The boys worked hard for it this year. They really deserved it,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “We’ve just come together and really performed toward the end of the season.”
This will be the first berth at the state tournament for Malad since the 2006 season.
MALAD 42, FIRTH 37
Firth 15 4 11 7 – 37
Malad 11 9 10 12 – 42
Firth – Kaden Arave 5, Jaxon Howell 2, Austin Jacobsen 4, Taedyn Jacobsen 13, Jace Erickson 11, Athan Blonquist 2.
Malad – Howe 12, Ward 1, Larsen 4, Tripp 10, Fonnesbeck 4, Simpson 8, Williams 3.