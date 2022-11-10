Call it Bingham County's latest Civil War. North vs. South. Firth vs. Aberdeen.
When all is said and done Saturday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello, one of those county teams will be playing for the 2A prep football state championship. Kickoff for their semifinal matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
ABERDEEN
Braden Driscoll
we've obviously got great kids that are talented and committed and work hard. even though this is my first year coaching as the head coach, my staff's very experienced. we kept most of the guys from the last few years -- Derek Jolley, Jared Reed, Joe Ingersoll addition of C.J. Harris who has helped significantly on offensive and defensive lines, Vince King -- first three been with the program 15 years or more, they don't get enough recognition
boys have bought in to being physical and working hard and being a team
strength -- we have a good backfield for sure, as everyone knows in football the guys that get overlooked a lot are the guys up front, offensive line and defensive line they've played terrific all year. Firth's terrific up front too, definitely got to give them credit and respect they deserve. backfield talented too. combination of having good kids all around, they love to play with each other, they work hard together, it's made a big difference
offense -- shotgun double wing offense, definitely try to establish the run and try to be physical doing so -- offensive line center Emanuel Correo, guards Micah Nelson and Rick Martinez, Daniel Sandoval at right tackle and Christian Ortiz at left tackle, two tight ends are great -- Cale Hobson and Trace King, qb is Brody Beck a tough, hard runner -- qb has to carry a lot of the load running the ball and he can throw the ball well too -- played qb last year, moved him to tailback this year, Gage Driscoll started first four games, tore his ACL in warmups before playing Malad, moved Brody back to qb -- Juan Hernandez and Hiatt Beck ready to step in at tailback, fullback Nick Modell, wingback Marshall Elliott a good runner and blocker
defense -- base is 3-4 defense, linebackers done terrific job
season -- got off to good start against American Falls, perennial power in Declo, had a lead in the fourth quarter against South Fremont but just couldn't pull that one out, played pretty well next few weeks, able to beat North Fremont when they were ranked No. 1, West Side and Bear Lake felt pretty good going into those games, knew they'd be hard-fought games, didn't come out on top but felt like if we could have fixed some things there we could've had a different outcome, St. Maries quite a battle against a high-scoring team got some critical stops and were efficient on offense
we respect Firth a lot, they are well-coached, very talented, we tell the boys know we're going to have to come and line up correctly and do your job on each play and do it well, do things right and hopefully come out with a win. we've got to approach it that way that if we do well we should be okay. we can't make mistakes against Firth. they're terrific. they're good up front, they're obviously talented in the backfield and their qb's terrific, they have terrific receivers. on defense they're pretty physical too
when you get to this point in the season, you've got to feel like you can come in and compete and do a good job, also know you've got a very good team you're going against, two-time state runner-ups they're experienced and they know what to expect
faced Firth in play-in round last year
went to championship game 2014 and 2015, went in 2016, had a solid program for about 20 years. kids buy into our style of play in the program
feel like our kids, if they continue to prepare and do things right and we as coaches help them along we have a fairly good chance or we wouldn't show up, but we know Firth's terrific. in order to win the game we're going to have to play a terrific football game.
