‘Take Me Fishing’ trailers offer help for beginners
Fish and Game's "Take Me Fishing" trailers will roam the state in spring and summer loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait and staffed by experienced anglers. People can fish for free during the trailer events, all budding anglers have to do is show up at a fishing trailer event with a willingness to learn and a desire to have fun.
The events are held on weekends and after work. A fish stocking truck will typically pay a visit to each event site to ensure there are plenty of trout available for anglers to catch.
Fishing equipment can be checked out for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Before and after the event, a fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.
Here's a schedule of Take Me Fishing trailer events in eastern Idaho.
Call (208) 232-4703 for details.
• May 25, Edson Fichter Pond, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pocatello
• May 28, Rexburg Nature Park, 5 to 8 p.m., Rexburg
• June 1, Lower Gem Dam, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Idaho Falls
• June 4, Edson Fichter Pond, 5 to 8 p.m.,Pocatello
• June 8, FREE FISHING DAY, Becker Pond at Ryder Park, 9 am to 1 pm, Idaho Falls
• June 11, Blacktail at Ririe Reservoir, 5 to 8 p.m., Ririe
• June 15, Ashton Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ashton
• June 18, Bannock Reservoir Portneuf Wellness Complex, 5 to 8 p.m., Pocatello
• June 22, Bannock Reservoir Portneuf Wellness Complex, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pocatello
• June 25, Sand Creek Pond #4, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Anthony
• June 28, Jensen Grove, 4 to 8 p.m., Blackfoot
• June 29, Mackay Fish Hatchery, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mackay
• July 2, Montpelier Rearing Pond, 5 to 8 p.m., Montpelier
• July 6, Crowthers Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Malad
• July 9, Island Mill, 5 to 8 p.m., Island Park
• July 13, Trail Creek Pond, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victor
• July 16, Montpelier Rearing Pond, 5 to 8 p.m., Montpelier
• July 20, LaMont Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Preston
• July 23, Trail Creek Pond, 5 to 8 p.m., Victor
• July 27, Blacktail at Ririe Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ririe
• July 30, Upper Kelly Park Pond, 5 to 8 p.m., Soda Springs (This event is only open to anglers aged 13 and younger. All youth under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.)
Spring bear seasons open April 1 and April 15 in most areas
The state's spring black bear season opens on April 1 in a number of units in the state, providing Idaho hunters with a chance to hunt big game in the spring.
The balance of units with spring black bear hunts are set to open on April 15.
Many parts of the state offer general hunting seasons for black bears, but hunters can not take any female bear with young.
For hunters using bait or hounds, additional permits are required, and other rules apply.
Hunters who harvest a bear must present the skull and hide to an Idaho Fish and Game regional office, official check point, or a Fish and Game conservation officer for removal and retention of a premolar tooth, and to have the hide tagged with an official state export tag.
Closing dates for black bear seasons vary by unit, but most run through the May and some into June.
Spring turkey hunt outlook is good, opens April 15
The youth turkey season opens Monday and the general turkey season and many controlled hunts in the state open April 15. Hunters can see which units have general hunts in Fish and Game's turkey hunting rules, in addition to details about the seasons.
There are some rule changes for the 2019 season, specifically pertaining to controlled hunts:
A general tag or an extra tag may be used with a controlled hunt permit in both the spring and fall seasons
The Upper Snake Region generally has small populations mainly along the Henry’s Fork and South Fork of the Snake River.
With the late arrival of winter this year and lower than normal temperatures in February and March, anticipate some winter mortalities within the region. With above normal snowpack in higher elevations in many parts of the region, expect to find turkeys at lower elevations later into the season.
Hunter-Bowhunter ed course offered in Salmon
Future hunters who have not taken a hunter education course, but want to apply for a controlled hunt, still have a final chance of getting into a course before the application periods end.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975 must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing a hunting license -- and a hunting license is required to apply for a controlled hunt.
An instructor-led hunter & bowhunter combination course is scheduled in Salmon April 15, 16, 18 and 19 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening, with a field exercise and exam planned for April 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Designed for youth 9 years of age or anyone new to hunting, this course will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education.
To register or for more details, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education, or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 99 Highway 93 North.
Annual fur auction April 13 in Jerome
This year’s auction of furs, hides, antlers, and other items is set for April 13 at the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region office at 324 South 417 East, Suite 1, in Jerome. Doors open at 8 a.m., with the live auction beginning promptly at 10 a.m.
Auction items include furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other items. All items were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged. All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of the non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.
A taxidermist-furbuyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides is also required to possess a taxidermist-furbuyer license. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office.
For more information, call 208-324-4359.
Help sought in bull elk poaching case near Salmon
The remains of an illegally killed bull elk were discovered recently in the Salmon area and Fish and Game is asking the public for information to bring the poacher to justice.
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.
Responding to the initial report, Fish and Game conservation officer Matt Sheppard found the carcass of a large bodied bull elk a short distance off the road on the East Fork of Tower Creek north of Salmon. Based on the location, Sheppard believes the elk was likely shot from the road. The head was removed and the entire carcass was left to rot. During his follow-up Sheppard learned that a five and six point bull elk had recently been seen near where the bull elk was found dead. “There is a very high likelihood that this is one of those animals,” Sheppard added.
In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Salmon office at 208-756-2271.