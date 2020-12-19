5A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ben Ford, Eagle
An ACL injury cut his junior season short. But the 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior quarterback returned even more explosive this fall, averaging 11.5 yards per carry. The dual threat finished with 2,033 total yards and 26 TDs in just eight games.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain
He led the Grizzlies to their second state title in three years. Rocky Mountain is 31-1 in those three seasons.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Jack Prka, Coeur d’Alene
The senior capped a decorated career by completing 71% of his passes for 2,396 yards with 32 TDs and five INTs.
RB: Jackson Stampfli, Eagle
The 5-10, 200-pound senior led 5A in rushing yards (1,282) and yards per carry (12.0) while finishing second in TDs (15).
RB: Kaleb Demuzio, Highland
Standing a stout 6-0, 215 pounds, the senior’s mix of power and speed led to 1,399 total yards and 10 TDs.
WR: Kayden Chan, Mountain View
The three-year starter is a burner. But he also went over the middle for 45 catches, 710 yards and eight TDs.
WR: Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain
A threat no matter where he lined up, the senior finished with 96 touches for 1,365 all-purpose yards and 18 TDs.
WR: Tommy Hauser, Post Falls
A repeat first-team pick, the senior and Idaho commit racked up 69 catches for 843 yards and eight TDs.
OL: McKay Olaveson, Rigby
The 6-3, 250-pound senior led the Trojans back to the state finals as a tough, physical and durable force up front.
OL: Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene
Three Division I programs (Air Force, Idaho, San Diego) have offered the 6-4, 290-pound senior guard and three-year starter.
OL: Hipa Galo, Highland
A repeat first-team All-Idaho pick, the 6-3, 320-pound senior battled through injuries to maintain his elite level of play.
OL: Cortland Horton, Eagle
The 6-4, 230-pound senior with four Division I offers paved the way for 5A’s top rushing attack (353 yards/game).
OL: Kevin Croft, Rocky Mountain
The 5-10, 240-pound senior earned the nickname “Juice” for the energy he brought as a leader for the state champs.
K: Ian Hershey, Highland
The junior made the first team for the second straight year after sinking eight field goals, including a 47-yarder.
DEFENSE
DL: Zack Black, Rocky Mountain
The Montana State commit and three-year starter dominated at all three positions on Rocky’s defensive front.
DL: Cameren Cope, Coeur d’Alene
The 6-5, 210-pound junior led 5A in sacks (12.5) while adding 52 tackles, 22 stops for a loss and three forced fumbles.
DL: Luke Togiai, Highland
A second-team pick last year, the 6-2, 285-pound senior demanded double teams all year and wreaked havoc up front.
LB: Brett Tommasini, Eagle
The heart of 5A’s top defense (11.3 ppg), the 6-2, 205-pound senior holds offers from Idaho football and Air Force baseball.
LB: Landon Johnson, Rigby
The Trojans’ leading tackler two years in a row, the 6-0, 220-pound senior made 91 stops with five sacks and 16 TFLs.
LB: Landon Albert, Rocky Mountain
Rocky built its defense around Albert (6-0, 200). The senior could mix it up in the box or cover receivers one-on-one.
LB: Ty Tanner, Rocky Mountain
The 6-2, 215-pound senior served as the eraser for Rocky, averaging 10.7 stops while covering for any blitzes that missed.
DB: Payton VanSteenkiste, Rigby
The senior took away the opponent’s top receiver. He made four INTs while switching between corner and safety.
DB: Xander Nawahine, Rocky Mountain
The 6-2, 170-pound senior made the switch from corner to safety and finished second in 5A with six INTs.
DB: Brayden Rundell, Rocky Mountain
Another three-year starter for the state champ, the 6-2 senior was a lockdown corner with his size, strength and speed.
DB: Justus Del Rio, Capital
Teams stopped throwing the three-year starter’s way a long time ago. The senior owns offers from Idaho State and San Diego.
P: Ian Hershey, Highland
The junior served as a traditional and rollout punter, averaging 41.1 yards to take both first-team kicking spots.
Second Team
Offense
QB: Kobe Warr, Sr.,Rocky Mountain; RB: Max Lehman, Sr., Rocky Mountain; RB: Gunner Giulio, Jr., Coeur d'Alene; WR: Ethan Garitone, Sr. , Coeur d'Alene; WR: Davis Thacker, Jr., Meridian; WR: Jackson Reed, Sr., Capital; OL: Jacob Graves, Sr., Kuna; OL: Tanner Nett, Sr., Borah; OL: Ryan Bohr, Sr., Rocky Mountain; OL: Parker Diffey, Sr., Eagle; OL: Jack Stuart, Sr., Boise; K: Eli Jolly, Sr., Coeur d'Alene
Defense
DL: Logan George, Sr., Highland; DL: Cortland Horton, Sr., Eagle; DL: Gus Elwell, Sr., Mountain View; LB: Jack Dohm, Sr., Coeur d'Alene; LB: Trent Elstad, Sr., Coeur d'Alene; LB: Mason Fullmer, Jr., Highland; LB: Dante Hardin, Sr., Lake City; DB: Ty Pottenger, Sr., Coeur d'Alene; DB: Isaiah Griffin, Jr., Coeur d'Alene; DB: Adam Jones, Jr., Highland; DB: Gage Jones, Jr., Eagle; P: Eli Jolly, Sr., Coeur d'Alene.
4A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caden Young, Emmett
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior carried a long-struggling program to new heights. The Huskies won their first 4A SIC title and reached their first 4A state championship game under the dual-threat QB, who threw for 1,879 yards and 20 TDs while adding 1,548 rushing yards and 17 TDs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Scott Berger, Skyline
The Grizzlies’ have become 4A’s top program, winning three state titles in five years under Berger.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Cade Marlow, Skyline
The 6-2 senior led Skyline to the state title, completing 63% of his passes for 2,180 yards and 35 TDs.
RB: Westyn Smith, Emmett
The senior led 4A in rushing yards (1,777) and rushing TDs (21). He finished with 2,131 total yards and 23 TDs.
RB: Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot
A repeat first-team pick, the explosive senior was the heart of the Broncos, finishing with 1,223 total yards and 10 TDs.
WR: Conner Maloney, Skyline
Defenses spent all game tracking down the 5-10 senior and three-year starter. He racked up 931 yards and 18 TDs on 75 touches.
WR: Eli Ames, Skyline
A threat to score no matter where he got the ball, the senior turned 113 touches into 1,067 yards and 18 TDs.
WR: Bruin Fleischmann, Century
The 6-5, 220-pound junior started the year at QB. But he moved to receiver in Week 2, finishing with 46 catches for 843 yards and 15 TDs.
OL: Taylor Layne, Emmett
A three-year starter, the 6-2, 240-pound senior left tackle paved the way for more than 5,000 yards of offense.
OL: Ethan Meissner, Skyline
Skyline’s skill positions got most of the credit. But it doesn’t win a state title without the 6-2, 205-pound senior.
OL: Jack Schlafer, Bishop Kelly
The 6-3, 230-pound senior served as the leader of the Knights’ O-line, making all the calls as the center.
OL: Kali Niupalau, Nampa
The Bulldogs led 4A in total yards (434/game) thanks to the 6-1, 300-pound senior guard, a second-team pick last year.
OL: Titan Fleischmann, Century
A former tight end, the 6-6, 255-pound senior and three-year captain moved inside this year and has committed to Montana State.
K: Lance Hanna, Nampa
The junior nailed a game-winning, 42-yard field goal with 5 seconds left for a playoff win at Middleton.
DEFENSE
DL: Axel Sanchez, Emmett
The 6-4, 240-pound senior racked up 109 tackles and six sacks for the Huskies while also playing fullback.
DL: Braydon Ary, Vallivue
The 5-10, 243-pound senior led 4A in sacks (10, 1.1/game) again, adding 103 tackles and 12.5 stops for a loss.
DL: Brixton Gilbert, Skyline
An impact player inside the tackles for 4A’s top defense (12.3 ppg), the senior racked up 11 sacks and 66 tackles.
LB: Bowen Robinson, Blackfoo
The junior covered the whole field (68 tackles), covering wide receivers and getting after the QB (nine sacks).
LB: Jonah Elliss, Moscow
Teams ran away from the Utah commit (6-2, 215), forcing the Bears to move the senior to inside linebacker in the final weeks.
LB: Colby Weikert, Bishop Kelly
The 5-11, 190-pound senior was the heart of the Knights’ defense, averaging 7.2 tackles with two sacks.
LB: Easton Millward, Century
The senior and state champion wrestler finished second in program history with 128 tackles (11.6 per game) and nine stops for a loss.
DB: Braden Owens, Skyline
A physical senior who locked up opponents in man coverage, he finished with 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
DB: Adrian Alvarez, Skyline
The senior stood 5-8, 160 pounds. But he played bigger than his size and only gave up one TD all year.
DB: Nick Sorenson, Minico
A three-year starter, the 6-foot senior racked up 74 tackles and four INTs while forcing two fumbles.
DB: Myles Gifford, Century
The 6-2, 190-pound senior led 4A with eight interceptions, and he had two more called back for penalties on others.
P: Keegan Croteau, Bishop Kelly
The Knights’ senior and jack-of-all-trades in all three phases of the game averaged 46 yards per punt.
Second Team
Offense
QB: Dalan Thompson, Sr., Jerome; RB: Seth Knothe, Jr., Bishop Kelly; RB: Zac Snow, Sr., Century; WR: Shayler Bingham, Sr., Jerome; WR: McCray Mort, Sr., Burley; WR: Jovan Sowell, Sr., Century; OL: Tyler Skinner, Sr., Moscow; OL: Tui Edwin, So., Skyline; OL: Gunnar Clark, Jr., Mountain Home; OL: Campbell Hicks, Sr., Century; OL: Marcus Anderson, Sr., Sandpoint; K: Brayden Stouse, Sr., Century.
Defense
DL: Manu Lete, Sr., Bishop Kelly; DL: Easton Vander Stoep, Sr., Skyline; DL: Johnny Hernandez, Sr., Minico; LB: Chandler Robinson, Jr., Skyline; LB: Karsen Jensen, Sr., Skyline; LB: Dawson Osterhout, Sr., Minico; LB: Tag Benefield, Sr., Sandpoint; DB: Keegan Croteau, Sr., Bishop Kelly; DB: Jack Maxwell, Sr., Emmett; DB: Christean Thomas, Sr., Skyline; DB: Caseyn Pearson, Jr., Emmett; P: Myles Gifford, Sr., Century.
3A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale
The Trojans often pulled the 5-foot-10, 212-pound junior running back out of blowouts. But he still put up jaw-dropping numbers, running for 1,683 yards and 19 TDs, including 348 yards in the semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
He led the Diggers to the 3A’s first three-peat since 2002. They are 30-3 in those three years.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont
The junior carried the Cougars to their first state semifinal, throwing for 2,528 yards and 34 TDs.
RB: Race Widmier, Kimberly
Despite missing 2.5 games with a foot injury, the junior racked up 1,110 rushing yards and 10 total TDs.
RB: Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem
The 5-11, 220-pound senior ground out the tough yards, then broke out in the semis, running for 160 yards and three TDs.
WR: Brett Bronson, Kimberly
The 5-11 senior racked up 1,283 total yards and 21 TDs, posing a threat as a receiver, runner and kick returner.
WR: Dallin Orme, South Fremont
A superior route runner, the senior always found himself open, hauling in 48 passes for 873 yards and nine TDs.
TE: Colston Loveland, Gooding
A first-team receiver last year, the 6-5, 220-pound junior changed positions but still had 69 catches for 816 yards and six TDs.
OL: Blake Walker, Homedale
Kincheloe could always find running room behind the 6-4, 220-pound senior, a two-year starter at left tackle.
OL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland
The 5-10, 245-pound senior racked up 42 pancake blocks to repeat as a first-team offensive lineman.
OL: Riley Willet, Weiser
The Wolverines’ top guard, the 6-0, 225-pound junior placed 12 opponents on their backs this season.
OL: Todd Beatty II, Homedale
A force as a pulling guard, the 6-3, 255-pound senior dominated linebackers at the second level.
OL: Trace Mayo, Kimberly
A first-team linebacker as well, the 6-2, 190-pound senior left tackle paved the way for 3A’s top offense (39.4 ppg).
K: Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
The senior converted 30-of-34 PATs, sent 18 kickoffs into the end zone and could directionally kick, too.
DEFENSE
DL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland
The SRV’s defensive player of the year racked up 53 tackles and 18 TFLs to make the first team on both lines.
DL: Boyd Sorenson, Sugar-Salem
The 6-4, 220-pound junior ate up double teams, finishing with 51 tackles, 11 TFLs and 4.5 sacks despite missing two games.
DL: Thomas Symms, Homedale
A repeat first-team selection, opponents tried to run away from the 6-3, 240-pound senior with little success (36 tackles, five sacks).
LB: Logan Cutler, Sugar-Salem
The two-year starter molded a young defense into 3A’s top unit, finishing with 101 tackles (9.2 per game).
LB: John Breshears, Homedale
A 4.0 student, the senior diagnosed plays in an instant to rack up 80 tackles, including eight in the backfield.
LB: Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem
A physical tackler who could also make plays in space, the junior racked up 109 tackles, including 15 in the state title game.
LB: Trace Mayo, Kimberly
A converted defensive end, the middle linebacker tallied 113 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two INTs.
DB: Brett Spencer, Weiser
The junior dual-threat quarterback read defenses like a book, grabbing five INTs with superior closing speed.
DB: Brigham Lee, Sugar-Salem
The 6-2, 185-pound senior safety brought a physical edge to the Diggers’ secondary, laying big hits over the middle.
DB: Brett Bronson, Kimberly
The shutdown defender used his speed, strength and athleticism to post 45 tackles, two INTs and 10 pass breakups.
DB: Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
The senior returned from a broken collarbone in Week 1 for a playoff run and to repeat as a first-team DB.
P: Tag Bair, South Fremont
The 6-5, 225-pound senior was a weapon as a receiver and a punter, averaging 46 yards per punt with two over 60 yards.
Second Team
Offense
QB: Kurtis Adkinson, Jr., Gooding; RB: Michael Belnap, Jr., Marsh Valley; RB: Willie Shirts, Jr., Weiser; WR: Mason Strong, So., Homedale; TE: Brigham Lee, Sr., Sugar-Salem; TE: Thomas Symms, Sr., Homedale; OL: Greg Gissel, Sr., Fruitland; OL: Teagon Brower, Sr., Sugar-Salem; OL: River Eddins, Sr., South Fremont; OL: Carter Norstebon, Sr., Gooding; OL: Drake Anderton, Sr., Snake River; K: Mahonri Rushton, Sr., McCall-Donnelly.
Defense
DL: Greg Gissel, Sr., Fruitland; DL: Dakota Sage, Jr., Gooding; DL: Beau Shields, Sr. Weiser; LB: Michael Belnap, Jr., Marsh Valley; LB: Andrew Adkins, Sr., American Falls; LB: River Eddins, Sr., South Fremont; LB: Luke Thompson, Sr., Teton; DB: Eli Heck, Jr. Homedale; DB: Gatlin Bair, Fr., Kimberly; DB: Payton Howe, Jr., Marsh Valley; DB: Bridger Poulsen, Sr., South Fremont; P: Daxtyn Zollinger, Sr., Sugar-Salem.
2A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Taze Stegelmeier, West Side
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior linebacker was a tackling machine for the Pirates, who allowed just 5.0 points per game and posted six shutouts to repeat as state champs. He finished with 113 tackles (10.3 per game) and 13 stops for a loss. That includes 17 tackles and two INTs in the state title game alone.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyson Moser, West Side
The Pirates won back-to-back state titles, allowing Moser to repeat as the coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Gabe Matthews, Declo
A home-run threat on every snap, the senior finished with 2,436 total yards and 31 TDs, averaging 11.6 yards per carry.
RB: Cage Brokens, West Side
The junior split carries in the Pirates’ loaded backfield but still racked up 1,068 total yards and 16 TDs.
RB: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont
A second-team receiver last year, the junior moved into the backfield and tallied 1,021 total yards and 16 TDs.
WR: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side
The 6-4 junior is a repeat first-teamer even though the Pirates don’t feature him (26 rec., 409 yards, nine TDs).
WR: Cameron Wood, Melba
The 6-2, 170-pound senior was a deep threat and jump-ball master, hauling in 25 catches for 507 yards and five TDs.
WR: Rusty Vander Woude, Nampa Christian
A big-play threat down the field and in the short game, the 6-1 senior turned 35 catches into 531 yards and four TDs.
OL: Trevyn Hadley, West Side
The 6-1, 230-pound senior tackle led the state champs’ lethal sweeps and did not allow a single sack all year.
OL: Zeth Groll, West Side
The 5-10, 265-pound senior and sure-handed center paved the way for West Side to run for 226 yards per game.
OL: Jovani Gomez, Declo
Declo ran for 300 yards per game thanks to the 5-8, 214-pound junior, who flew off the ball fast and low.
OL: Carson Dye, North Fremont
A first-team defensive lineman last year, the 6-0, 215-pound senior made the first team on the other side of the ball.
OL: Alex Ortiz, Firth
The state runner-up ran for 5.4 yards per carry behind the 6-0, 225-pound junior, a dominant run and pass blocker.
K: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side
The junior is a rare first-team selection at three positions (wide receiver, defensive back and kicker).
DEFENSE
DL: Wesley Millburn, West Side
The never-ending motor allowed the 6-0, 165-pound senior to rack up 18 TFLs, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries.
DL: Henry Clark, Melba
The WIC’s player of the year, the 6-5, 210-pound senior was unstoppable with 67 tackles, 19 TFLs and 11 sacks.
DL: Athan Blonquist, Firth
The 6-1, 210-pound junior shut down one side of the field with a jaw-dropping 32 sacks and 97 tackles.
LB: Derek Matthews, Declo
His ability to diagnose plays and fly to the ball allowed the junior to average 11.2 tackles per game.
LB: Scott Hunsaker, Soda Springs
A second-team running back (1,510 total yards, 18 TDs), the 5-11, 180-pound senior also racked up 12.7 tackles per game.
LB: A.J. Hill, North Fremont
The 6-0, 185-pound junior shut down passing games as an outside linebacker but also was a reliable run stopper.
LB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Firth
Described as a “cerebral assassin,” the senior used his football IQ for two defensive TDs, five sacks and four INTs.
DB: Bryler Shurtliff, West Side
The junior grabbed six interceptions and broke up eight passes to repeat as a first-team DB, as well as a first-team WR.
DB: Jordan Lenz, North Fremont
He made seven INTs last year to earn first-team honors. He repeats with just two picks as teams feared throwing his way.
DB: Kaden Ramsey, Declo
The 6-1 junior led 2A with seven interceptions with lethal ball skills, including four in the state playoffs.
DB: Gage Vasquez, Firth
The small sophomore (5-6, 140 pounds) made six INTs and flew across the field to deliver big hits, forcing two fumbles.
P: Javon Lindeman, New Plymouth
The senior, rugby-style punter was a threat to tuck it and run while averaging 37.6 yards per punt with six inside the 20.
Second Team
Offense
QB: Owen Teuscher, Sr., Bear Lake; RB: Scott Hunsaker, Sr., Soda Springs; RB: Zane Helm, Sr., Melba; WR: Dillon Stosich, Jr., Melba; TE: Bronson Childs, Jr., North Fremont; TE: William Vail, Jr., Melba; OL: Cael Neeley, Jr., North Fremont; OL: Adam Sabotta, Sr., Grangeville; OL: Cody Dickard, So., Melba; OL: Ethan Suter, Sr., Soda Springs; OL: Brandon Richards, Sr., Firth; K: Taedyn Jacobsen, Sr., Firth.
Defense
DL: McKade Vail, Sr., Declo; DL: DeShon Wheeler, Sr., North Fremont; DL: Carson Dye, Sr., North Fremont; LB: Caleb Frei, Jr., Grangeville; LB: Eli Gibson, Sr., St. Maries; LB: Brody Beck, So., Aberdeen; LB: Bronson Childs, Jr., North Fremont; DB: Blaize Brown, Jr., West Side; DB: Luke Hill, Sr., North Fremont; DB: Dillon Stosich, Jr., Melba; DB: Zane Helm, Sr., Melba; P: Luke Hill, Sr., North Fremont.
1A DIVISION I PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dean Johnson, Prairie
Opponents merely hoped to manage the 6-foot, 235-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman. The two-way monster in the middle lived in opposing backfields, tallying 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks despite limited playing time in blowouts. And he blew open Mack Truck-sized holes on offense with his quickness and strength.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brennan Jones, Oakley
The second-year coach built an offensive juggernaut (57.7 ppg) to lead Oakley to its first state title since 2009.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior threw for 2,356 yards and 36 TDs with just six INTs to earn first-team status for the second straight year.
RB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie
The 5-9, 185-pound junior scored every four times he touched the ball, finishing with 1,512 total yards and 26 TDs.
RB: Ethan Bernad, Raft River
The senior averaged 14.1 yards per carry, racking up 2,005 total yards and 21 TDs for the state runner-up.
WR: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
The 5-10 junior was a touchdown threat on every touch. He turned 58 catches into 1,030 yards and 19 TDs.
WR: Austin Cranney, Oakley
The 5-9 senior graduates from last year’s second team to the first team with 761 receiving yards and 11 TDs.
OL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
The Trojans’ captain, three-year starter and 4.0 student didn’t allow a sack and sprung countless touchdowns.
OL: Beto Bobadilla, Oakley
He made all the line calls and Jones called the 5-9, 225-pound senior the anchor on the state champ’s offense.
OL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah
The 6-4, 200-pound senior made the first team on both lines with his quick feet and nasty streak.
K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior converted 4-of-7 field goals and had 38 touchbacks, serving as a field position weapon.
DEFENSE
DL: Isaac Mitton, Oakley
The senior was a disruptive force, racking up 103 tackles, nine sacks, nine fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs.
DL: Bodie Norman, Kamiah
The defensive end/nose tackle thrived creating pressure, tallying 75 tackles, 25 stops for a loss and 17 sacks.
DL: Ryan Spaeth, Raft River
The 6-1, 245-pound senior played all over the line, unselfishly absorbing double teams as opponents ran away from him.
LB: Brody Hasselstrom, Prairie
A first-team running back as well, the junior locked down the strong side and scored two defensive TDs.
LB: Dace Jones, Oakley
The 5-9, 150-pound junior’s nose for the ball was unmatched. He had 116 tackles, five INTs and two forced fumbles.
LB: Dylan Pickering, Clearwater Valley
The 6-1, 185-pound junior had a hand in eight turnovers (four forced fumbles, two INTs and two fumble recoveries).
DB: Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
The first-team wide receiver used his speed on defense to erase mistakes, make 78 tackles and grab six INTs.
DB: Austin Cranney, Oakley
His ball skills helped him to make five INTs, including one pick-six. But he also was a force in run support (77 tackles).
P: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The senior averaged 41.5 yards per punt to make the first team at three positions for the second straight year.
Second Team
Offense
QB: Jace Robinson, Sr., Oakley; RB: Isaac Mitton, Sr., Oakley; RB: Thaine Loughmiller, Jr., Raft River; WR: Jack Dejong, Fr., Lighthouse Christian; WR: Dace Jones, Jr., Oakley; OL: Strom Pickett, Sr., Oakley; OL: Kellen Parks, Jr., Notus; OL: Davin Jones, Jr., Raft River; K: Bodie Norman, Sr., Kamiah.
Defense
DL: Julian Gallegos, Jr., Notus; DL: Ethan Smith, Jr., Butte County; DL: Beto Bobadilla, Sr., Oakley; LB: Robert Wybenga, Sr., Oakley; LB: Thaine Loughmiller, Jr., Raft River; LB: Kaden Dejong, Sr., Lighthouse Christian; DB: Collin Holloway, Sr., Lighthouse Christian; DB: Cole Schlader, Sr., Prairie; P: Brady Cox, So., Kamiah.
1A DIVISION II PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brady Power, Dietrich
The 5-11, 180-pound senior carried the Blue Devils to a perfect season and their first IHSAA state title. The dual-threat QB racked up 3,156 total yards and 50 TDs while completing 66% of his passes. And on defense, the hard-hitting linebacker was all over the field, tallying 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five interceptions.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rick Astle, Dietrich
He led the basketball town to its first state title since 1952, long before Idaho organized its state playoffs.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Hunter Smith, Carey
The three-year starter finished his career 42-3 with 1,894 total yards and 33 TDs in just eight games this fall.
RB: Bayden Stapleton, Deary
Teams knew where the ball was going but still couldn’t stop the senior, who ran for 2,106 yards and 34 TDs in eight games.
RB: Conner Simpson, Carey
A threat as a runner and receiver, the 5-3 sophomore broke out with 1,465 total yards and 19 touchdowns.
WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich
The junior was a nightmare to defend before and after the catch, turning 52 catches into 901 yards and 14 TDs.
WR: Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley
Despite constant double teams, the 6-3, 190-pound senior dominated with 57 catches for 1,164 yards and 17 TDs.
OL: Lester Nance, Dietrich
The 5-11, 170-pound senior center kept everyone on the same page and in the right spot in a high-flying offense.
OL: Adrian Gonzalez, Carey
A second-team pick last year, the 5-9, 205-pound senior cleared the way for an offense that averaged 48.8 points.
OL: Manny Cabrera, Dietrich
The quick-footed senior allowed Dietrich to attack the edges. He also made the second team on the defensive line.
K: Levi Farr, Rockland
The Bulldogs’ defense could count on stellar field position thanks to the 6-3 senior’s 23 touchbacks.
DEFENSE
DL: Devin Yearsley, Garden Valley
Teams ran away from the 6-2, 185-pound senior. He still made 95 tackles and 11 stops for a loss to make the first team again.
DL: Lester Nance, Dietrich
The senior ate up double teams as a nose guard and made plenty of plays (70 tackles, three fumble recoveries).
DL: Keegan Smith, Horseshoe Bend
The 6-3, 220-pound junior was everywhere, finishing with 102 tackles, 12 TFLs, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.
LB: Covy Kelly, Garden Valley
The senior posted 108 tackles, eight TFLs and three interceptions to make the first team for the third straight year.
LB: Dallin Parke, Carey
The four-year starter led 1A DII’s top defense (16.2 ppg) with 104 tackles, 10 TFLs, and three forced fumbles and INTs.
LB: Logan Corta, North Gem
The Cowboys’ emotional leader, the 6-1, 175-pound senior averaged 15.3 tackles with four sacks and three INTs.
DB: Hunter Smith, Carey
The senior QB always knew where the ball was going, picking off eight passes and knocking down 15 more.
DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich
A first-team receiver, the 5-10 junior also locked down opposing receivers, making three picks for the state champs.
P: Hunter Smith, Carey
The senior averaged 39.5 yards a punt to make the first team at three different positions (QB, DB and punter).
Second Team
Offense
QB: Bridger Hatch, Jr., North Gem; RB: Covy Kelly, Sr., Garden Valley; RB: Matthew Almgren, Sr., Watersprings; WR: Cody Power, So., Dietrich; TE: Dallin Parke, Sr., Carey; OL: Wyatt Mecham, Sr., Carey; OL: Keegan Smith, Jr., Horseshoe Bend; OL: Parker Strahm, Jr., Watersprings; K: Cris Gamino, So., Carey.
Defense
DL: Manny Cabrera, Sr., Dietrich; DL: Ashton Sparrow, Sr., Carey; DL: Luke Trogden, Jr., Mullan-St. Regis; LB: Conner Simpson, So., Carey; LB: Adam Ball, Jr., Mullan-St. Regis; LB: Wes Shaw, Sr., Dietrich; DB: Riley Trogden, Sr., Mullan-St. Regis; DB: Jarret Mink, Sr., Tri-Valley; P: Jrew Plocher, So., Watersprings.
Note: All-State teams are selected by coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.