When Sean was at his lowest point, struggling with alcoholism and living on the streets of Sacremento, California, he didn’t know how to find the help he needed.
Sean started drinking heavily at the age of twelve when he would go on fishing trips with his uncle. His parents suffered from drug addiction and so his uncle would spend time with him, but he was an alcoholic.
“It was kind of a cool thing back in those days to give your kid a beer,” Sean said. “And so I got the opportunity to drink… at a young age.”
At that age, he started getting into trouble with the law, doing other drugs when his probation officer said, “Sean, if I catch you doing this again, you're gonna go to YA prison until you're 18.”
“And so I ended up getting the approval to have drinks as long as it was at home. and, of course, that's when the phenomenon of craving and the loss of control started.”
“Living life as an alcoholic, it affects every single person around you. And that's something that while you're currently in your disease, you don't see. You can't see the truth about yourself and you can't see the truth about how you're affecting others because you're so clouded with resentment,” Sean said. “I burned every bridge with everybody that loved and cared about me. I thought they didn't love me and didn't want to help me, but they tried and tried and tried and sooner or later, they couldn't put up with it any longer.”
His parents ended up kicking him out of their house, leading to him living on the streets.
But then when he was in a felony drug court in 2010 after being caught relapsing, the coordinators gave him a, “slap on the wrist,” requiring him to go to more meetings a week instead of the three he was attending. He walked into a meeting and there was a woman speaking who said, “if you're looking for a manager of your own life, would you hire yourself to do it again?”
“I heard exactly what she said and she said you might as well leave it up to a higher power. And so I just kind of had this amazing experience where I sat down and I quit trying to figure everything out and I just started taking direction on learning a new way to live and started practicing prayer and meditation. It's just a magical thing to happen, to go from a gutter homeless drunk and then to go from that to completely free of the obsession is amazing,” Sean said.
“And the way I keep the obsession gone is I continue to practice love and tolerance and I continue to serve other people,” Sean said.
Sean has been sober for ten years now, and he’s spent that time making amends and reconciling with his loved ones.
“you could say sorry a million times to the people that have reasonable resentment towards you, but I got to actually change my actions and since I got to change my actions, every single one of the relationships I've had that were ruined or destroyed as has been rekindled because I got to change my behaviors, change my perspective and and just make things right. So yeah, I've cleaned up all of the wreckage,” Sean said.
Sean said that he can now live on life’s terms, and not let things like breaking a leg or losing a job effect him the same way they used to.
“My life today is miraculous because I've been given a gift of a change in perception,” Sean said.
Sean said that if someone is struggling with alcoholism and they want to make a change in their life, the will to do so has to come from themselves.
“Perhaps they feel like nobody understands them or they feel like it's hopeless. Maybe you think that everybody else is a problem and the drinking is not the problem, but either way the feeling is gonna come deep down inside you,” Sean said.
Sean hosts an Alcoholics Anonymous support group.
“When the weather is nice, we take it out back and we have a campfire, s'mores and coffee available,” Sean said.
And the group that Sean hosts isn’t the only help available.
“It is no secret that there are meetings available for anybody that needs it. You can Google, you know, alcoholics anonymous near me and find locations of meetings anywhere in the world,” Sean said.
“Perhaps all it takes is just the courage to go to somebody's house for a campfire and just sit there uncomfortably until you become comfortable,” Sean said.