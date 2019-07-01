Jessie Royer passes icebergs in open water on Norton Sound as she approaches Nome, Alaska, in the Iditarod trail sled dog race in March. As the new head of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Rob Urbach will have to overcome dwindling sponsorships, dog deaths, a recent dog-doping scandal and animal rights protests. With all that drama, it seems fitting Urbach was introduced to the sport by soap opera actress Susan Lucci.