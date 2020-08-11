BLACKFOOT – In what may be the biggest nightmare scenario of the sports world, a number of high profile football conferences have canceled the fall football season and are proposing to move the games to the spring.
The domino effect began over the weekend when the MAC announced that they were going to move their football games to the spring in view of the current status with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Mountain West Conference, of which Boise State is a member, announced the same thing, leaving the football world in a state of unrest at the very best.
Tuesday afternoon brought word that the Big 10 and the PAC 12 were following suit, making four football conferences that have announced their plans to carry forward their football season into the spring, which will only spur more actions from major conferences around the country.
Lost in all of this are several points that have not been considered, at least not nationally in the press about the repercussions of what will happen to other sports that are scheduled to be taking place at the same time.
The first thing that should on most universities’ minds is the annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which traditionally hosts the championship game on the first Monday of April. That is a big date that the football teams will have to be avoiding, not to mention the women’s version of the Big Dance which is usually held the same weekend.
And what about the spring sports of baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and the other winter sports such as wrestling?
Nothing has been mentioned yet about the impact moving football to the spring will have on those sports, at least not at this time.
The first major conference to announce the move of the football season came early on Monday after the decision was made over the weekend by the MAC presidents and athletic directors.
The Mid-American Conference has long been the home of Tuesday football, seven-overtime epics and the #MACtion hashtag that bonds together the most hardcore college football fans.
The MAC functions on the outer orbit of big-time college football, a key part of the food chain by providing early season bye games, midweek television inventory and early gambling opportunities for those who’ve endured lost weekends.
On Saturday, the MAC took over a new role in the college football universe — the center of attention. The MAC presidents met virtually Saturday morning and decided to cancel the fall football season, a source told Yahoo Sports. The MAC will focus on playing football in the spring. Stadium first reported the development.
All day Friday, athletic directors and coaches were fixated on the MAC as a potential harbinger for the sport. The MAC becomes the first FBS conference to cancel sports this fall, setting the table for a new question around the industry: “Who goes next?”
The Big Ten presidents are scheduled to meet on Saturday afternoon and discuss the league’s 2020 future, sources told Yahoo Sports. There’s some momentum among league presidents to cancel the fall season. But it’s unknown if there’s enough for a decision to be made immediately.
The Big Ten did show some signs that it’s at least slowing down on the path to the season. The conference announced that it will not progress to padded football practices, otherwise known as “Day 3” of the acclimatization practice period. (They will be able to practice in helmets.) The league wants further evaluation before it progresses to full-contact practices.
The Big Ten’s schedule release earlier this week was filled with warning signs that it wasn’t confident about the season being held. Industry speculation is that the Big Ten and PAC-12 are the leagues most strongly considering punting on fall sports.
The Mountain West released this on Yahoo Sports on Monday afternoon:
Another domino in the 2020 collegiate football world fell on Monday, August 10.
The Mountain West Conference has canceled football along with all other fall sports in 2020.
The conference will look at the 2021 spring sports season as an option.
Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement:
I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity. — Craig Thompson
The Mountain West conference is comprised of 12 Division I, FBS schools:
MOUNTAIN: Boise State, Air Force, Utah State, Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico
WEST: Hawai’i, San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State, Fresno State and UNLV
Former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named the next head coach of the UNLV Rebels after last season’s 2020 Rose Bowl run. Arroyo and the Rebels will have to wait until at least 2021.
According to latest reports, the Power 5 conference leaders are not on the same page in terms of playing in 2020.
On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator)
We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn’t playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that’s the case, I think we’re prepared to look at any and all options. — Scott Frost
While rumors are spreading like a wildfire of the 2020 season getting canceled altogether, the players are making one last stand trying to have their voices be heard in what seems like a last ditch effort to salvage the season.
We should know soon enough if the Power 5 conference will follow in the footsteps of the Mountain West.
The following was released on Yahoo Sports from the Big 10 Conference:
The Big Ten presidents voted on Tuesday to cancel the fall football season, sources told Yahoo Sports. The league is going to attempt to play the season in the spring, sources said.
The Big Ten’s decision marks an important one in the college football landscape, as it marks the first major conference to decide to cancel fall football. The Big Ten joins the MAC and Mountain West Conference in canceling the fall football season.
The Big Ten decision came while Pac-12 presidents were on a call to discuss the fate of their season. With the virus inhibiting numerous Pac-12 schools’ ability to practice, it’s expected that the Pac-12 will follow the Big Ten’s lead.
This leaves all eyes on the Big 12, which has a call later Tuesday. The question around college football will be if the Big 12 aligns with the ACC and SEC to attempt to play or follows the lead of the Big Ten.
The Big Ten hinted toward this decision Monday night. On a call with coaches, league administrators engaged with the coaches for the first time on their preferences of how a fall without football would look.
The decision comes after a day fraught with mixed messages and uncertainty, as coaches publicly lobbied to play a season this fall. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska’s Scott Frost both spoke publicly about the desire to play in the fall. Those thoughts were echoed by Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin. Both Frost and Day mentioned seeking other alternatives.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement released later Tuesday. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
The decision to attempt to play in the spring means that many of the league’s top players are expected to defect to the NFL draft. Already, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Penn State’s Micah Parsons have opted out of the season to prepare for the draft. Teams like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, who have numerous pro prospects, are bracing for what could happen to their rosters.
As mentioned in the release above, the PAC-12 was to release this statement just hours after the Big 10 made their announcement.
The Pac-12 has canceled the fall football season, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. The league is scheduled to make the announcement formal on Tuesday afternoon, continuing a day of seismic news in the sport.
The decision comes soon after the Big Ten announced that it was canceling its fall football season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both leagues plan to attempt to play in the spring.
The Pac-12 decision was universally expected. The league has multiple teams that would have difficulty starting practice this week because of local government restrictions. The virus has been especially disastrous in California and Arizona, which houses six of the 12 schools.
Of all the major conferences, the Pac-12 was viewed as the most likely to cancel the fall. The league was building sentiment toward this decision last week, but remained wary of being the first league to head in this direction. The Big Ten decision a little over an hour earlier gave them the company they needed to head to the sidelines.
The Pac-12 decision marks the fourth FBS conference to cancel college football this fall. Overall, 53 of the 130 programs in college football have canceled their seasons.
The Pac-12 decision shifts the intrigue to the Big 12, which has a call Tuesday night. The Big 12 is being viewed in college circles like Ohio or Florida in an election, as it has the power to dictate the future of the sport.
A high-ranking Big 12 official told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday afternoon, “There’s an increasing sentiment that we’ll play.”
The decisions by the Big Ten and the Pac-12 also put an onus on the ACC and SEC, which have stated clearly this week that they’d like to attempt to navigate the start of their seasons. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pointed out on Twitter on Monday that the SEC “has been deliberate” since March in making decisions about the virus.
The ACC appears to be viewing things the same way. An ACC source told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday afternoon before the flurry of news: “We’re further away from pulling out now than we were a few days ago. I think we’re more steady in the boat in sticking with our plan. Given the conditions of COVID, we know that can change quickly.”
There are detractors to the moves by the four conference’s that have decided to move their football schedules to the spring. One of them is a member of the Big 10 in Nebraska, whose Head Coach is the outspoken Scott Frost.
The Big Ten will not have a fall football season, but one Big Ten team might.
Nebraska released a statement shortly after the Big Ten’s announcement making clear that the Cornhuskers are still hoping to play football in the fall.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement said. “Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics. We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Although it now appears that most of the 2020 college football season will be canceled, no one should be surprised if a few major football schools decide to push forward. Nebraska may be first in line.
With Scott Frost and the Nebraska Huskers holding out, there is hope that others will do the same. There are way too many conflicts to think that the colleges can just move football to the spring and not have to cancel the majority of the spring sports to accomplish that.
It remains to be seen just what the effect of all of these recent cancellations will have on sports, but one this is for sure, if the NFL pushes forward with their plan, then professional sports will take advantage of the open Saturdays and will certainly move into those open television spots that were occupied by college football and then we will have a whole new sports calendar for the future.
It should be an interesting ride as we move forward this fall.