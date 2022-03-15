The 3rd Annual Fundraising for Families, presented by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC), will take place Monday, March 14th through Wednesday, March 16th. Fundraising for Families is a three-day fundraising event that raises critical and necessary funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, helping support local families and parents with ill or injured children.
Presented by EIRMC, and with generous support from other local area sponsors, including East Idaho McDonald owner/operators (The Cichos family and the Johnson family), Westmark Credit Union, D.L. Evans Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Silver Star Communication, and Teton Toyota, a pool of nearly $30,000 in matching funds has been made available to help raise the $60,000 goal, supporting RMHC of Idaho.
Please consider joining our sponsors in this fun and unique ‘event’ by:
n Making a gift of support online at rmhcidaho.org/fundraisingforfamilies
n Sending a check in support of the event to the Ronald McDonald Family Room (3200 Channing Way, Ste 106, Idaho Falls, ID 83404)
n Hosting your own peer-to-peer fundraising campaign to build awareness and raise funds through your own network at bit.ly/RMCfundraiser
n Or help by spreading the word, sharing social media posts in support of the event
RMHC of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho including the Idaho Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened its doors in September of 2019. Since opening, the Family Room has offered comfort, support, care, meals and more to over 1,200 families, culminating in over 5,700 visits of families to the space.
As a 501©(3) nonprofit, RMHC of Idaho relies on support and donations from the communities it serves to make this resource available to the local families and parents of ill or injured children at EIRMC.
The Family Room provides families with a home-like environment where they can get something to eat, take a shower, do laundry, watch television, take a nap, or even stay the night, all within steps of their sick child and without having to leave the hospital. Any family with a sick child at EIRMC is able to use the Family Room, whether they live right in Idaho Falls or have traveled from the larger geographic region that EIRMC serves.
Having a child in the hospital is a huge financial burden for families. There is no cost for families to use RMHC of Idaho’s services and generous donations from the community make this possible. 100% of the funds raised stay local to support RMHC of Idaho programs.