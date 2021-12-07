Welcome to the party AARP, better late than never.
In 2019, CNN Money ranked Idaho Falls as the nation's 93rd best place to live. CNN Money's rankings only looked at places with 50,000 or more people and broke down places with more than 300,000 people into neighborhoods.
Also in 2019, Livability.com, ranked Idaho Falls 47th among its 2019 Top 100 Places to Live. Livability.com studied 1,000 cities and collected data on economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.
Those are just a couple of the many lists and national rankings over the past decade-plus that have touted all that Idaho Falls has to offer.
An AARP press release said that while reliance on the internet, technology and broadband access has surged, so has America’s desire for open space, calmer environments and a “palpable sense of community.” AARP created a list of 14 criteria to come up with the new list of best places, which placed Idaho Falls in the top tier of desirable communities.
According to AARP's release, Idaho Falls’ River Walk, miles of trails for walking, biking and jogging, combined with the downtown shops, restaurants and businesses landed it on the list. That combined with the arts, culture and quality of life helped make it one of the most desirable places identified.
The other cities recognized by AARP as "Best Places to Live and Retire Now" were: Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jackson, Tennessee; Anderson, South Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; Philadelphia; Lansing, Michigan; Provo, Utah; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Also highlighted in AARP's release was Idaho Falls proximity to other nearby outdoor adventure locations for skiing, snowmobiling, camping, hiking and other outdoor adventures.