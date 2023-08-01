Devotional with Nate Watson - August 2023

President Meredith conducts devotional.

 Nicolette Muhlestein

REXBURG — Alvin “Trip” F. Meredith III began his duties as President of BYU-Idaho on August 1, 2023. President Meredith will be installed as BYU-Idaho’s 18th president at an inauguration during the devotional hour on Tuesday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m., in the BYU-Idaho Center. The university invites students, employees and the public to gather to celebrate this milestone in BYU-Idaho history. Guest speakers will be announced in the weeks prior to the event. Those wishing to participate off campus can watch or listen to the proceedings on www.byui.edu/live/video, BYU-Idaho Radio, and YouTube.

On May 16, 2023, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chairman of the Executive Committee of BYU-Idaho’s Board of Trustees, announced Alvin “Trip” F. Meredith III as the university’s 18th president during a BYU–Idaho devotional in Rexburg, Idaho. He succeeds Henry J. Eyring, who has served as president for the past six years.


