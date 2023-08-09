An Ammon pilot was injured Tuesday when his plane had mechanical issues while taking off from the Rigby Airport. The pilot attempted to return to the runway but one of the wings clipped the runway causing the aircraft to overturn.
Rigby Police Department
On 08/08/23 at 6:24pm received 911 calls reporting a airplane crash at the Rigby Airport 3906 Airport Way. The airplane was piloted by a 66 year old male from Ammon, only occupant of the plane.
He was taking off from the airport, witnesses stated it appeared he was having mechanical issues, once gaining flight he attempted to return to the runway. One of the wings clipped the runway causing the aircraft to overturn. A fire started and was extinguished prior to the fire department arrival.
The pilot was transported to EIRMC with injuries.
The FAA was contacted and will be sending investigators to the scene.
Rigby Police department was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire, Rigby QRU and Idaho Falls Ambulance.
