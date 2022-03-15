Local students are getting a free education on how to manage their money. Bank of Idaho is making that possible by providing over 640 students and teachers at eight schools in four Idaho counties free access to Banzai. These counties include Bannock, Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“My students seem to have learned a great deal about personal finances through this program," said teacher Shawna Smith at South Fremont Junior High School.
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real-life," says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. "But because Bank of Idaho is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free."
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more. The Banzai resources are available at bankofidaho.teachbanzai.com.
Bank of Idaho is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Bank of Idaho also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Banzai resources are used by over 80,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Idaho’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.