Craig Rowland

Craig Rowland

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced his resignation, effective Aug. 1, seven months after criminal charges were filed against him. 

"I've become a distraction," Rowland wrote in his letter of resignation. "Bingham County must press forward with the work at hand, and I do not want to impede that path. Recent events have, at a minimum, focused on me as an individual."

Download PDF Craig Rowland letter of resignation

Recommended for you