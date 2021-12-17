The recent release of the probable cause affidavit documenting the interviews around the alleged facts of the occurrence on November 10, 2021 between Sheriff Craig Rowland, and the adult leader of a local church youth group has had significant and wide-ranging effects on our community. A trusted Law Enforcement officer has admitted to physically assaulting a neighbor and threatening her with his service handgun. In a subsequent interview with an officer of the court, Sheriff Rowland provided information that was corroborated through interviews with those passengers in the accosted automobile.
In the Court Affidavit, Sheriff Rowland also made extremely disparaging remarks regarding members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The City of Blackfoot and its Police Department have a highly valued relationship with the Tribes and we find Sheriff Rowland' comments to be repulsive. His comments do not in any way reflect the City's nor the Blackfoot Police Department's attitudes towards our neighbors at Fort Hall. We truly value those relationships and look forward to future projects and dealings with the Tribal Council and Fort Hall Police Department.
In order to protect the integrity of our Law Enforcement Agencies, the City of Blackfoot and the Blackfoot Police Department call for the immediate resignation and public apology to the Fort Hall community by Sheriff Craig Rowland.