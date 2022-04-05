BOISE — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the City of Driggs that will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.
The City of Driggs was one of three cities chosen for The Community Project. Chubbuck and Wendell also were selected. The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health received more than 75 applications for the grant from cities across the state.
“We appreciate all of the interest in The Community Project, which shows cities are looking for ways to unite their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “The City of Driggs understands the importance of uniting citizens in a time where social divisions threaten the health of our communities. The Community Project will bring people together and create the shared sense of community the city seeks.”
“We are honored, humbled and thrilled to receive The Community Project grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health,” Driggs Mayor August Christensen said. “Our community has shared its interest in coming together to continue our small-town culture. We will now be able to create inviting gathering spaces to meet, share ideas, or just hang out.”
The City of Driggs will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation this month to begin a professionally guided process that will help the city engage citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space. Construction on the outdoor space could begin as early as this summer.
