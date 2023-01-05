public works IF

Due to a drop in water pressure, the City of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located both north of Sunnyside Road AND west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. (This includes ALL properties north of Sunnyside Road, as well as ALL properties located west of Interstate 15. Refer to the map for a visual and to add clarity.)

The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the drinking water distribution system. The morning of January 5, 2023 the city experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi due to mechanical issues at two of the city’s wells. Public water systems are required to maintain a minimum of 20 psi during emergency situations.


