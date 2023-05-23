Bonneville County Prosecutor horizontal file (copy)
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is seen in this file photo.

 John Miller / jmiller@postregister.com

IDAHO FALLS — Just prior to the November, 2022, general election, the Bonneville County Sheriff received and investigated a number of complaints against Idaho Falls School District #91 concerning alleged violations of the Public Integrity in Elections Act which prohibits the use of public funds, resources or property to advocate for or against a “ballot measure,” which includes a bond measure.

Based on the investigation conducted by Bonneville County investigators, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal filed a civil action against two Idaho Falls School District 91 employees, alleging that James Shank and Margaret Wimborne violated the Act.


