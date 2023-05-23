IDAHO FALLS — Just prior to the November, 2022, general election, the Bonneville County Sheriff received and investigated a number of complaints against Idaho Falls School District #91 concerning alleged violations of the Public Integrity in Elections Act which prohibits the use of public funds, resources or property to advocate for or against a “ballot measure,” which includes a bond measure.
Based on the investigation conducted by Bonneville County investigators, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal filed a civil action against two Idaho Falls School District 91 employees, alleging that James Shank and Margaret Wimborne violated the Act.
“The Public Integrity in Elections Act envisions that local prosecutors act a bit like a traffic cop to ensure that public officials and employees stay within their lane of providing information, but not advocating,” Neal explained. “The Act does not provide for criminal prosecution, but instead authorizes a civil penalty. It is comparable to a traffic ticket, but is civil in nature.”
The investigation revealed that the employees authorized the use of school district funds and resources to produce and distribute several fliers, posters and bookmarks which offered reasons why voters should pass the bond.
“Many of the terms used in these materials were specifically advised against by a legal memorandum provided by a law firm to the school district,” Neal added.
The bond issue was ultimately unsuccessful, but Neal explained that the underlying political issues are unrelated to his responsibility to enforce the law. “I’ll use the same phrase as Chief Justice John Roberts; this is merely a matter of calling ‘balls and strikes’.”
During one interview, there was a statement that “this is the way it’s always been done.” Neal states that if the prosecuting attorney does not address these issues, then the law would continue to be violated without consequence, and violations of the statute would likely become worse.
“This is an example of pushing the line. If the line is not enforced, then public entities will likely continue to test the extent to which they get away with activities which are better defined as advocacy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.