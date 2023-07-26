Prohibition sign with a campfire symbol GettyImages
Getty Images

The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Friday, July 28, 2023. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.

Fire danger across east-central Idaho is VERY HIGH. Rangelands and forested lands at all elevations are dry. Fire management officials are hopeful that by initiating Stage 1 fire restrictions, there will be fewer human-caused wildland fires.


