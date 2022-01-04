CHC Foundation Inc. announces grant awards CHC Foundation Inc. press release Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHC Foundation Inc. announced that during the fall 2021 granting session, awards were made to 15 nonprofit organizations, institutions and public agencies. The total amount awarded was $409,072.From 1984 through 2021, the Foundation has awarded more than $20,000,000 to grant recipients within a 10-county area. CHC Foundation offers grants to eligible 501©(3) organizations and to cities, counties and school districts within its service area. The Foundation accepts grants twice annually and holds granting sessions each spring and fall. For information, go to www.chcfoundation.net. The website has information regarding due dates for grant applications, application forms, as well as details regarding eligibility, and how to complete and submit applications online.Applications for spring grants will be accepted until Feb. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant Chc Foundation Inc. Company Computer Science Institutes Information Award Application Website County Recommended for you