The 7th District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens’ Law Academy. The application deadline is Friday.
The free adult education program is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with the 7th District Bar Association, which includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works, a bar association news release said.
The law academy is open to anyone 18 or older with a high level of interest in the program. Applications are required to be submitted. The academy typically has 35 class members. The program is staffed by volunteers from the legal community. This year’s presenters include:
• State Rep. Wendy Horman, Idaho Falls
• 7th District Administrative Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr.
• 7th District Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte
• State Court of Appeals Judge Molly J. Huskey
• Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory W. Moeller
• Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Michelle R. Mallard
• Curtis Smith, attorney at Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson
• 7th District Deputy Trial Court Administrator H. Alayne Bean
• Challis A. McNally, attorney at Parsons Behle & Latimer
The classes will start Sept. 6 and will be held weekly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Idaho Falls. There will be seven sessions — no class on Sept. 27 — with the last class being held on Oct. 25. Participants are expected to attend all seven sessions.
