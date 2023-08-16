Courtroom gavel
Getty Images

The 7th District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens’ Law Academy. The application deadline is Friday.

The free adult education program is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with the 7th District Bar Association, which includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works, a bar association news release said.


