Volunteers at the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls load food into a car on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Civitan Club of Idaho Falls has launched a $10,000 matching grant challenge to benefit the Community Food Basket.
The Civitan Club of Idaho Falls announces the launch of its $10,000 matching grant challenge to benefit the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
The club was charted in Idaho Falls in 1958 and is “one of the largest Civitan clubs in the world with over 100 members,” a club news release said.
“Thanks to a very incredible season of Alive After 5 2021, we had the financial means to bless an organization, and we chose Community Food Basket because they are helping over 1,000 families per year that have a household member with a disability,” said Civitan Club of Idaho Falls President Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “And that is our focus of Civitan.”
“This is (the) first matching grant challenge that the Civitan Club has ever launched. And it’s second only to our Legacy Project, which is a partnership with the city to build (an) ADA accessible playground and playground equipment,” Ziel-Dingman said.
“Community Food Basket —Idaho Falls serves over 1,000 families per year where at least one person in the household has a disability. … The good works of Community Food Basket Idaho Falls closely align with the goals of our organization,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Right now, the Community Food Basket’s greatest need is cash.
“For every dollar that Community Food Basket takes in, they can produce almost $5 worth of food thanks to partnerships with grocery stores and other organizations,” Ziel-Dingman said. “We need cash to buy the food that’s perishable.”
Community members, businesses and faith-based organizations can give to the campaign “’CIVITANS’ in the memo of their donation via check or Venmo to @CFBIdahoFalls,” the release said.
Those interested in donating directly to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls can do so in several ways. Donate on the website at communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/, donate through Venmo to @CFBIdahoFalls or by a mailed check payable to Community Food Basket IF. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.
Civitan Club meetings are noon on the first three Thursdays of the month at the Westbank Event Center, 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. Starting in January, there will be a fourth Thursday meeting at 6 p.m.