At approximately 1:30 p.m. yesterday, July 16, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Rendezvous Drive after the homeowner reported seeing someone enter their home on a video surveillance system. The homeowner was not home at the time, did not recognize the person, and stated they did not have permission to be at the residence.
Officers arrived, surrounded the residence, used a PA (public address) system to give the suspect commands to exit the residence, and prepared to enter. Before they could enter, a window on the second floor of the residence shattered from inside. The suspect broke a second window, also on the second story, and jumped from that window. The suspect had a knife in his hand and began running from officers, jumping fences into other yards in the process. Officers caught the suspect in a backyard about four yards away where he was attempting to kick in the backdoor of another residence. The suspect was given several opportunities to surrender, but ultimately had to be tased to be safely taken into custody. From the time the suspect jumped from the window to the time he was taken into custody was less than three minutes.
The suspect was found in possession of cash, gift cards, and financial transaction cards belonging to the owner of the home he had broken in to. The knife was found to match a knife set in the residence.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation prior to being taken to jail, which is standard procedure for arrests where the suspect could have possibly sustained an injury or the officer believes they may otherwise need medical care. Medical professionals determined the suspect needed medical treatment and the suspect was admitted to the hospital, which required that he be released from police custody. In the early morning hours, the suspect left the hospital against medical advice.
At this time, the Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for Timothy Brian Wardas, a 44-year-old male. Mr. Wardas is expected to face several charges related to this incident. Anyone with information related to Mr. Wardas’ location or current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208)529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
