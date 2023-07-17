At approximately 1:30 p.m. yesterday, July 16, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Rendezvous Drive after the homeowner reported seeing someone enter their home on a video surveillance system. The homeowner was not home at the time, did not recognize the person, and stated they did not have permission to be at the residence.

Officers arrived, surrounded the residence, used a PA (public address) system to give the suspect commands to exit the residence, and prepared to enter. Before they could enter, a window on the second floor of the residence shattered from inside. The suspect broke a second window, also on the second story, and jumped from that window. The suspect had a knife in his hand and began running from officers, jumping fences into other yards in the process. Officers caught the suspect in a backyard about four yards away where he was attempting to kick in the backdoor of another residence. The suspect was given several opportunities to surrender, but ultimately had to be tased to be safely taken into custody. From the time the suspect jumped from the window to the time he was taken into custody was less than three minutes.


