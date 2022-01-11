Pictured left to right: Amy Secula (volunteer coordinator, The Giving Cupboard), Lori Adams (operations manager, The Giving Cupboard), Morgan Giles (Rigby branch commercial lending intern), Kathy McKnight (Rigby branch operations officer), Danna Beckman (vice president Rigby branch manager), Naomi Schilling (president of the Giving Cupboard) and Cheryl Hively (director, Pay It Forward).
D.L. Evans Bank continues the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. This donation initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation from D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.
A donation in the amount of $525 was made to The Giving Cupboard, which was nominated by Danna Beckman, vice president Rigby branch manager. The Giving Cupboard’s goal is to alleviate hunger in Jefferson County, and they intend to lessen hardship, increase self-sufficiency and instill hope for a better future for their clients. The donation from D.L. Evans Bank will be used to purchase meat to help in their efforts.
The Giving Cupboard can be found on Facebook at the Giving Cupboard Rigby, ID or its webpage thegivingcupboard.com. For more information or to donate, call 208-569-3869 or 208-557-9089.