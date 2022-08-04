U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited Idaho National Laboratory on Wednesday to see how the lab is supporting the Biden administration’s clean energy goals.

Granholm toured several facilities at INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex, including those involved in nuclear fuel research such as the EBR-II Dome, which is hosting a U.S. Department of Defense nuclear reactor demonstration project. She also visited the Cybercore Integration Center to see how INL is working with Idaho’s university students and faculty to help educate and train the future cybersecurity workforce.

Recommended for you