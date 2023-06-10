River rescue
An emergency responder inspects what remains of a pickup, camper and trailer that careened off a road near Heise and plunged into the Snake River on Saturday morning. 

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

A man was rescued from the Snake River in the Heise area early this morning after his pickup, camper, and trailer went off the road and into the water. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area near Wolf Flats on the Heise River Road around 7:30 a.m. after multiple calls to dispatch reporting the incident indicated a man was trapped in the water.

Idaho Falls Ambulance, Jefferson Central Fire, Air Idaho Rescue and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded alongside BCSO Search and Rescue, Dive Rescue and Drone teams. Emergency personnel with these teams set up look out locations downstream from the area and deployed from the Byington Boat Ramp searching for the man. Multiple callers nearby reported hearing the man yelling for help, seeing the vehicle and debris float by, and guided first responders to the last known sighting of the victim.


