Monkeypox

A patient receives a Monkeypox vaccination at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. The City of West Hollywood is working with public health officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in responding to the monkeypox outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

 Richard Vogel

Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is announcing the first reported case of monkeypox in our health district. The patient is receiving outpatient care. EIPH is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient. Close contacts will be notified, and appropriate steps recommended.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, and most people recover on their own. Antivirals are available for patients who might have severe disease or develop complications. The need for vaccine will also be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for individuals who are or who may have been exposed to monkeypox virus. Currently, there is no need for broad use of the vaccine or treatment. Individuals with monkeypox should isolate until their lesions have healed.

