Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Robin Dwain Dunn, 68, of Rigby, was indicted on September 13, 2023, by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise on one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 to February 19, 2023, Dunn conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in eastern Idaho, and that in October and November of 2022, Dunn knowingly and intentionally possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, intending to distribute it to others. The indictment also alleges that Dunn distributed fentanyl in November of 2022.


