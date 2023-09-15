POCATELLO — Robin Dwain Dunn, 68, of Rigby, was indicted on September 13, 2023, by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise on one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
The indictment alleges that from June 2022 to February 19, 2023, Dunn conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in eastern Idaho, and that in October and November of 2022, Dunn knowingly and intentionally possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, intending to distribute it to others. The indictment also alleges that Dunn distributed fentanyl in November of 2022.
Federal agents with DEA, supported by detectives from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Police Department, arrested Dunn on September 14, 2023. Dunn is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale on September 18, 2023, to be arraigned on the charges.
The charges in this case are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and at least three years of supervised release.
This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francis Zebari and Christopher Atwood are prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
