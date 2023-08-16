garage fire

A garage in the the 6000 block of S. Ensenada Circle in Bonneville County was a complete loss after a Tuesday evening fire.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 11:00 p.m. last night, Aug.15. Three engines, two ambulances, the ladder truck, a water tender, and a battalion chief responded to the 6000 block of S Ensenada Circle in Bonneville County.

There were two adults and two children inside the house when the fire started. The 12-year-old male called 9-1-1 while the adult male attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.


