IDAHO FALLS — The third annual Fundraising for Families, presented by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, will take place March 14 through March 16. Fundraising for Families is a three-day fundraising event that raises funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, helping support local families and parents with ill or injured children.
Presented by EIRMC, and with support from other local area sponsors, a pool of nearly $30,000 in matching funds has been made available to help raise the $60,000 goal, supporting RMHC of Idaho.
— Spread the word by sharing social media posts in support of the event.
RMHC of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho, including the Idaho Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened its doors in September of 2019. Since opening, the Family Room has offered comfort, support, care, meals and more to over 1,200 families, culminating in over 5,700 visits of families to the space.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, RMHC of Idaho relies on support and donations from the communities it serves to make this resource available to the local families and parents of ill or injured children at EIRMC.
There is no cost for families to use RMHC of Idaho’s services, and generous donations from the community make this possible. One hundred percent of the funds raised stay local to support RMHC of Idaho programs.