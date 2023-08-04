Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve maintenance building

The utility building at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is pictured in 1958 after construction. The building will receive upgrades thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

 National Park Service

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will receive some much needed infrastructure upgrades thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The legislation, which passed in 2020, was co-sponsored by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. It doubled funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund to roughly $900 million a year, and put another $1.9 billion per year toward improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands, the Associated Press reported.


