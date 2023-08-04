The utility building at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is pictured in 1958 after construction. The building will receive upgrades thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will receive some much needed infrastructure upgrades thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
The legislation, which passed in 2020, was co-sponsored by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. It doubled funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund to roughly $900 million a year, and put another $1.9 billion per year toward improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands, the Associated Press reported.
"The (act) is a significant investment that is reducing the burden of backlogged maintenance and repair projects in national parks, a National Park Service news release said.
The work at Craters of the Moon will rehabilitate the park’s historic Mission 66 maintenance building and construct a new building to house snow removal equipment with a vehicle wash bay. Also included in the project's scope are restoring historic windows and doors, installing energy-efficient lighting and a heat pump HVAC system, and correcting several critical code deficiencies and safety issues including accessibility, electrical code compliance, and structural fire safety, the release said.
The national monument and preserve, located 77 miles west of Idaho Falls, features lava flows 15,000 to 2,000 years old and allows visitors to explore lava beds along the 53-mile Great Rift of Idaho along with tree molds, lava tube caves and spatter cones.
The project is one of three getting underway this year in Idaho. In total, nearly $10 million is being spent in the state.
The others are:
• Installing a fire suppression system in the paleontology laboratory and maintenance facility to improve park staff life safety and protect irreplaceable paleontological artifacts and the building investment at the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.
• Adapting and reusing a non-contributing Minidoka National Historic Site building as a safe, code-compliant maintenance and resource management facility to support park operations. The project will rehabilitate workspaces struggling with leaks, rodents, temperature extremes and lack of space for equipment.
