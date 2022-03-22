Heroes Defense presented 15 automated external defibrillators to the Idaho Falls Fire Department to assist with the department’s ongoing efforts to increase survival rates for individuals experiencing a cardiac event.
IDAHO FALLS — The $28,000 automated external defibrillator donation is a portion of the nearly $140,000 raised during the annual Heroes Defense 9/11 Tribute dinner and auction. An automated external defibrillator is a portable device that automatically analyzes abnormal life-threatening heart rhythms and then delivers an electric shock to the victim to return the heart to a regular rhythm.
Heroes Defense is a local non-profit founded and lead by personnel from two local companies, Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho and Qal-Tek.
“Putting AEDs in all of our fire, EMS and law enforcement vehicles is the first phase of an overarching goal to get more AEDs into the community,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.
According to the American Heart Association, each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately getting CPR from someone nearby. Almost 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.
“The staggering statistics are but one example of why first responders need equipment now,” said Garrett Meikle, CEO, Paul Davis Restoration and Founder/Board Member of Heroes Defense.
IFFD responded to 130 cardiac arrests in 2021.
“CPR and the use of an AED, when indicated, especially in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest, can double a person’s chance of survival,” said IFFD EMS Division Chief Eric Day.
Every second matters during an emergency, especially a cardiac arrest.
“From the moment the patient is hooked up to the monitors in our ambulances, that information is being transmitted to the hospital. This is why these new AEDs are so important; they seamlessly interface with our current monitors,” Day said.
In 2018, IFFD introduced the PulsePoint Smartphone App to the community. Application users who are trained in CPR and willing to assist in an emergency are notified when someone in a public space is having a cardiac emergency. PulsePoint works in conjunction with dispatching software, alerting users to a cardiac emergency at the same time first responders are alerted. The application also shows the user where the closest AED is located.
Currently, there are 1,524 active users of IFFD’s PulsePoint App. Click here or go to IFFD’s website for instructions on how to download the App and/or register the location of an organization’s AED.