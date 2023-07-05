fire department July 4
Idaho Falls Fire Department

Between 9 p.m. on July 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 fires, all of which were caused by personal fireworks.

Seven of the 15 fires were caused by people not extinguishing spent fireworks properly and then placing them in dumpsters or garbage cans, resulting in the fireworks reigniting.


