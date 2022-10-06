The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the collision beginning at 10:28 a.m. on October 5. The first personnel from Idaho Falls Fire arrived on scene at 10:31 a.m. just three minutes after the collision was reported. Additional personnel from Idaho Falls Fire and the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived quickly after and began assisting those involved and traffic control efforts.
Idaho Falls Police Officers investigating the collision determined that a white Chevrolet pickup was traveling Eastbound and a red Nissan Altima was traveling Westbound, both on Sunnyside. The driver of the Nissan later informed Officers that he had lost consciousness prior to the collision. The Nissan crossed the center-lane, striking the Chevrolet nearly head on.
The Nissan was occupied by the driver, a 36-year-old male, and an adult female passenger. Both were transported via Idaho Falls ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The driver was in stable condition on transport. The passenger was in critical condition on transport.
The Chevrolet was being driven by an 85-year-old male with no other occupants. He was also transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance and was considered in critical condition on transport. Despite the best efforts of emergency medical staff, he was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon at the hospital. Next-of-kin notifications were made yesterday afternoon. As a department we have, and continue to, offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of this individual at this difficult time.
IFPD investigators have determined that both alcohol and illegal drug use, as well as speed, on the part of the driver of the Nissan were factors in this collision. None of the people involved were wearing seat belts. The investigation into the collision is ongoing and no further details are available for release at this time.
