The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the collision beginning at 10:28 a.m. on October 5. The first personnel from Idaho Falls Fire arrived on scene at 10:31 a.m. just three minutes after the collision was reported. Additional personnel from Idaho Falls Fire and the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived quickly after and began assisting those involved and traffic control efforts.

