Hank

Hank, the longest resident of the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, has been waiting to be adopted since March. 

 Idaho Falls Animal Shelter

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is temporarily waving all adoption fees for dogs as it deals with an increase in abandoned animals. 

Would-be pet owners can adopt any dog for free, including costs for vaccination, neutering and microchipping. 


