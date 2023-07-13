The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday at the 3000 block of Creekside Drive.
The reporting person told the emergency communications officer that a house was on fire and that there was black smoke coming out of the windows and the roof. The reporting individual was knocking on the door of the home but was not getting a response and did not know if there was anyone inside the home.
The responding IFFD units included three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief. Engine 4 arrived first on scene at 6:53 p.m. and reported a small single-story home with smoke showing from the outside.
Some of the firefighters began to extinguish the fire while others secured utilities, searched for occupants, and provided ventilation. The Idaho Falls Police Department was requested to provide traffic control and assist with motorists driving into the fire scene.
The homeowners arrived shortly after first responders, as they had received a structure fire alert from the Pulse Point app on their mobile device. They confirmed to firefighters that no one was home when the fire started but that their two dogs were still inside. The Pulse Point app is a mobile app with a primary purpose of alerting CPR-trained individuals of a nearby cardiac arrest with a goal of improving cardiac survival rates. The app also alerts users of local threats such as fires.
Both dogs were rescued by firefighters, one of which was resuscitated by the homeowner. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Firefighters reported having most of the fire extinguished by 7:03 p.m. The cause of the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen, extending up the walls and into the ceiling before it was extinguished. Damages are estimated at $100,000, which includes the structure and the contents. There was heat and/or smoke damage throughout the home.
