The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday at the 3000 block of Creekside Drive.

The reporting person told the emergency communications officer that a house was on fire and that there was black smoke coming out of the windows and the roof. The reporting individual was knocking on the door of the home but was not getting a response and did not know if there was anyone inside the home.


