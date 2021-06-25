An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly messaged what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the messages sent by Allen Caldwell Eckman were actually received by Idaho Falls Police Department detectives.
Eckman, 28, reportedly sent the messages via the messaging app Kik between Dec. 6, 2020 and Thursday.
A detective responded to Eckman on June 14 saying, "I'm 14 how old are you?"
Eckman told the officer he was 26, then said, "For me age is just a number. As long as everyone agrees and understands what is happening no issue. 14 is old enough to make choices."
Eckman reportedly asked the officer multiple times to send nude photographs. He also reportedly described several sex acts he wanted to perform with who he thought was an underage girl.
On Thursday, Eckman agreed to meet. He sent a message to the officer telling them to take off their shirt when he knocked on the door so that he knew they were not a police officer.
Eckman arrived at the address given by the officer and was reportedly seen on his phone right before messages were sent to the undercover account. The affidavit states police did not know his identity until he arrived at the residence.
Police approached Eckman and told him he was being detained. Eckman said he was there to buy Pokémon cards from a girl he met online.
During an interview, Eckman admitted to sending messages to who he thought was a teen girl. He said he did not intend to have sex with the teen girl, and that he only meant to scare her and tell her that what she was doing was dangerous.
Eckman was charged with enticing a child through the internet, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
In a news release announcing Eckman's arrest, IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements included a warning about the threat of online sex offenders.
"The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to encourage parents to have conversations with their children early and often about the dangers associated with internet use and social media," Clements wrote in the news release. "Parents should stay in touch with what your children are doing online including what social media platforms they are using, the photos and personal information they share, and who they are in contact with. Child/teens should never accept friend requests or respond to messages from people they do not know personally, and should never arrange to meet strangers for any purpose."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 7 in Bonneville County Court.