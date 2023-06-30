Hurley, Jason

Hurley

This week, Idaho Falls Police Investigators with the assistance of other law enforcement partners, arrested Jason Hurley for 13 different drug and weapon related offenses. In the course of the investigation, investigators seized approximately 73,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, which have an estimated street value of $900,000, along with cash, firearms, and other illegal substances.

On June 27th, 2023, Idaho Falls Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jason Hurley in connection to a narcotics investigation. Hurley was speeding and made an unnecessary stop in the middle of the roadway, prompting the traffic stop. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy assisted on the stop. The K9, trained and certified in narcotics detection, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and indicated the presence of an illegal substance in the vehicle.


