The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett.
Kelli Martinez is considered Missing and Endangered and was last seen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 between approximately 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female with blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family members have significant concerns for Ms. Martinez’ welfare and are asking for anyone who is aware of her current whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since the evening of Sunday, October 2, to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.
Ms. Martinez was last seen with Logan Barnett, who has a new warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon in connection to a recent incident involving Ms. Martinez. Barnett is a 30-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Investigators believe that Barnett may be armed and should not be approached. Anyone who is aware of Mr. Barnett’s current or recent whereabouts is asked to immediately contact IFPD. Information, that is not time sensitive, can also be reported anonymously via East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org.
Investigators are also seeking home security footage around the area of the 3300 block of Shady Glenn starting on Sunday October 2, at 5:00 p.m. until this morning at 5:00 a.m. Anyone who lives in this area and who has footage from this time frame is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.
