The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett.

Kelli Martinez is considered Missing and Endangered and was last seen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 between approximately 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female with blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family members have significant concerns for Ms. Martinez’ welfare and are asking for anyone who is aware of her current whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since the evening of Sunday, October 2, to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

