Idaho Falls Zoo will open its 2022 season at 9:30 a.m. April 13.
The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including holidays, a zoo news release said.
The zoo, which has more than 330 animals representing 130 species from all around the globe, has a few new attractions this year.
Eloise, the Amur tiger that arrived late last year, is ready to meet the public, the release said.
Red panda cubs Paprika and Saffron, that were born July 1 at the zoo, have “grown so much and get more playful all the time,” the release said.
There also are two new members of the zoo family:
• Jagger, a male sloth bear cub, was born to mom, Priya, and dad, Mick, the week before Thanksgiving. He’s the sixth cub born to the sloth bear couple, the release said.
• Ron (as in Weasley), a red-flanked duiker fawn, which is a species of tiny antelope from Africa, was born just after Christmas. This is the second fawn born to Ruby and Rufus, the release said.
An African black-footed penguin is seen at the Idaho Falls Zoo. African black-footed penguins are about 2 feet in length and can weigh up to 8…
In preparation for the season opener the zoo will host its annual Clean-up Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.
The zoo is seeking individuals, families, schools and volunteer service groups to assist with a variety of projects including cleaning, raking, and mulching to get the zoo ready for opening day. Groups are welcome to come any time during the event and help as long as they like; however, most of the work will likely be completed early in the day, a city news release said.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own supplies including work gloves, brooms, grass (not dirt) rakes, large shovels and wheelbarrows, as well as wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Volunteers should report to the zoo’s front gate, where a zoo employee will provide further instructions.
Each volunteer must submit a release of liability form, which can be downloaded at idahofallsidaho.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3359/2016-Group-VOLUNTEER-Waiver-Form?bidId=.
Volunteers under the age of 18 must be part of a group such as a family, club or organization and the release of liability form must be completed and signed by a legal guardian. Volunteers are asked to provide the completed forms to zoo staff on April 3.
Qualified adult leaders or supervisors must remain with all youth and service groups from their respective organizations at all times in the zoo.
For more information, go to idahofallsidaho.gov/1230/Zoo or call 208-612-8552.