The Idaho Republican Party and its chairman, Tom Luna, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and members of its Executive Committee to stop the county’s Republican Central Committee from “continuing to break election laws ahead of next Tuesday’s elections,” a state GOP news release said.
According to its website, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s leadership includes Chairman Mark Fuller, as well as former state Rep. Bryan Zollinger, Doyle Beck and Bryan Smith.
Smith, who is among those “endorsed” on a flyer at the heart of the dispute, is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson to represent Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Smith also is vice chairman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Beck is on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s board of directors. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative ideas and limited government but it has come under fire for its far-right agenda.
The complaint, filed in Idaho state court, explains how the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has “unlawfully distributed a flyer to Idaho voters that violates numerous election laws and falsely states that it contains official endorsements of the Idaho Republican Party,” the release said. The Post Register reported on the flyers and the state GOP’s statement about them on Tuesday.
The Idaho Republican Party said in the release that it seeks an injunction against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s continued distribution of the flyers and similar false statements, “which threaten irreparable harm to voters, candidates, and the electoral process,” the release said.
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s “sample ballot” flyer displays the text “The OFFICIAL Republican Party Recommends these Conservative Candidates.”
In its Tuesday statement about the flyer, the state GOP reminded voters the party doesn’t endorse or recommend political candidates in primary elections.
“So there can be no misunderstanding, the Idaho Republican Party does not endorse or recommend Mike Crapo for United States Senate, Bryan Smith for United States Congress, Janice McGeachin for Governor, Priscilla Giddings for Lieutenant Governor, Dorothy Moon for Secretary of State, Raúl Labrador for Attorney General, or Branden Durst for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Nor does the Idaho Republican Party endorse or recommend Douglas Toomer or Keith Newberry for the Idaho Senate. Nor does the Idaho Republican Party endorse or recommend Nicholas Christiansen, Barbara Ehardt, Kevin Andrus, or Chad Christensen, for the Idaho House,” the statement read.
In Thursday’s release Luna said, “Today, as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, I filed a lawsuit asking the court to stop the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from engaging in misleading campaign activities that, among other things, are in violation of election laws. The consequences of the BCRCC action not only put the BCRCC at legal risk but also the Idaho Republican Party. One of my responsibilities as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party is to defend the party and its brand, and I intend to do just that. Either the Republican Party is the party of law and order or we’re not.”