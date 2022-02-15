The Idaho Heart Foundation held the 2022 Heart Ball on Feb. 5. Money raised from the event will be used for educating the public on proper CPR, automated external defibrillator training and heart health education.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization currently centered in Idaho Falls, held the foundation’s 2022 Heart Ball on Feb. 5. The ball was held at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel’s Chiefs Event Center and started at 6 p.m. Foundation members had been soliciting sponsorships throughout 2021 and 2022, and the presenting sponsors were Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Bingham Memorial Hospital.
The purpose of the 2022 Heart Ball is to raise money for the foundation to be used throughout the rest of 2022. The Idaho Heart Foundation focuses on educating the public on proper CPR and automated external defibrillator training, as well as educating about heart health. The foundation members do this by providing free CPR and AED training clinics at local events, like the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market or the Idaho Falls Freedom Celebration on July 4, as well as providing AEDs to be used in areas where they may be needed rapidly, such as sporting arenas and first responder vehicles.
“This ball was the most effective way to get our mission and purpose out to the public, I think,” said the Idaho Heart Foundation’s Vice President Jake Gilbert. “The most effective part of the ball was seeing the personal stories and videos of how the foundation and our mission has affected the personal lives of paramedics, firefighters, heart patients, doctors … people (at the ball) were able to see it and hear it out of their own mouths, and they felt the mission more deeply.”
Other sponsors for the evening included Lambson Automotive, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Teton Toyota, Bank of Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union, Greenwald Neurosurgery, Idaho Gastroenterology Associates, Grand Teton Gastroenterology, Club Apple, Porter Pro Media, Lookout Credit Union the Idaho Heart Institute and many more sponsors and patrons. Musical entertainment for the evening was provided by world-famous jazz guitarist Robert Conti and the Rail City Jazz band. The Idaho Heart Foundation organized a live cake auction and silent auction, items for which were all donated by local businesses and patrons.