9:10 a.m.
The Idaho State Police is currently working multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 80, near Fort Hall.
There is freezing temperatures, freezing fog, and slick roads in the area. Drivers are reminded to increase their following distances, slow their speeds, and move over for emergency vehicles.