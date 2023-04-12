IWTU

Construction on the 53,000-square-foot Integrated Waste Treatment Unit started in 2007.

 Courtesy CWI

The Integrated Waste Treatment Unit (IWTU) at the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site initiated operations Tuesday to convert radioactive sodium-bearing liquid waste from nearby underground tanks to a more stable, granular solid.

Crews initiated the flow of waste from the tanks at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center to the IWTU to begin radiological operations. The waste was generated during decontamination activities following historic spent nuclear fuel reprocessing that ended in 1992.


