Independence Extravaganza: All systems go for a spectacular Fourth

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration — the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River — returns Tuesday for its 30th year.
The free show, featuring 18,315 shells being sent into the night sky over the banks of the Snake River, gets underway at 10 p.m.
“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July,” Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot said in a news release. “The combination of fireworks, music and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag that represents our nation.
“On a different level, it’s a heartfelt, unifying event for the community — but more importantly, it’s a tribute of gratitude to America’s heroes.”
Idaho Falls’ Fourth of July festivities, including the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual Liberty On Parade, typically attract more than 200,000 people from across the region, but that number could be even higher this year.
AAA estimates nearly 51 million Americans are vacationing over the 4th of July weekend. That’s an increase of 2 million people over last year, and the most since AAA began tracking data for the holiday, according to a news release.
Tuesday’s weather forecast is promising — sunny, with a predicted high of 81 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com.
Idaho Falls’ celebration kicks off at 8:20 a.m., just ahead of the parade start at 9 a.m.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti will kick things off by singing “America the Beautiful” on the steps of the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, followed by the national anthem performed by Paige Anne, an Idaho Falls teen who advanced to the Top 20 in the most recent season of “American Idol.”
The chamber has 131 floats registered in the parade and chamber officials expect 90,000 to 100,000 people along the route. The route starts near Idaho Falls High School at the intersection of 4th Street and South Holmes Avenue, travels west on 4th Street, turns south on South Boulevard, and concludes at South Boulevard and Rogers Street, according to the city of Idaho Falls website.
Parking along the parade route is not permitted after 5 a.m. on Tuesday until after the conclusion of the parade.
Paradegoers wishing to reserve viewing space are reminded to not drive stakes into the ground along the parade route because they could result in damaged sprinkler systems. The city website also reminds paradegoers that items placed on public or private property to reserve a spot are left at the owner’s risk and do not guarantee that the reserved area will remain available to the person or persons who left the items.
Following the parade, the party moves to Snake River Landing with the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest, starting at 11 a.m. Riverfest admission is free, though some activities cost extra. The event features bounce houses, helicopter rides, antique tractor and car displays, mechanical bulls, live bands, food booths and other local vendors.
Of course the icing on the patriotic cake is the fireworks display, which will be synchronized to music broadcast live on KLCE 97.3 FM.
As has been the case in recent years, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will feature American-made fireworks, which cost up to 100% more than Chinese counterparts, the release said.
“Because American-made fireworks are quite expensive, it is very unusual for them to be so prominently featured in a large-scale fireworks display,” said Heather Gobet, a fourth-generation pyrotechnician whose family-owned company has fired more than 10,000 shows over 75 years, in the release.
Gobet also said on the event website that the Idaho Falls show “rivals the pyrotechnic giants of Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, as measured by the sheer number of shells in the air.”
The show’s fireworks will be fired across five zones spanning wider than two football fields, the release said.
“This enables the show’s designers to use the entire night sky the way an artist would use a canvas, launching across the horizon and breaking wider than a thousand big screens,” the release said.
This year’s finale will be “more spectacular than ever,” the release promised, featuring gold, red, white, and blue shells, capped by the debut of a new multishot firework called the Red and Blue Sound Dragon.
In total the display will last just over half an hour.
“In America, it’s easy to take our freedoms for granted,” said VanderSloot. “Sometimes we need to be reminded that freedom isn’t free. It came at a tremendous cost, not paid by us, but paid by the over one million men and women who have died in battle since 1776. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration was created to honor those heroes and their families. Thirty-one minutes of tribute doesn’t seem like enough, but we hope it will create a feeling in our souls that will last all year.”
To improve the post-event exodus, traffic will flow one way out of the different parking lots, so spectators are encouraged to choose their parking spot based on the direction they want to go after the show ends, the release said.
Those who plan to attend should review the event parking and traffic maps at FreedomCelebration.com/Parking to choose their parking spot based on the direction they want to go after the show is over.
