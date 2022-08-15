Kermes 2
Waving to the crowds during the parade at the 2021 Kermes Festival.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — The annual Kermes Festival is set to be held in Jensen Grove this weekend.

The festival is hosted by St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Parish secretary Bobbie Dahlquist said the festival is the church’s annual fundraiser that is held every third Sunday in August.

