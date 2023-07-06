What causes the most deaths for Americans under age 50?
a) homicide
b) suicide
c) cancer
d) heart disease
e) none of the above
The answer is e — none of the above.
Today, fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause. And the problem is only getting worse.
In 2016, drug overdose deaths exceeded 59,000, a 19% increase from the year before, The New York Times reported. By 2022, that total had climbed to 109,680, NPR reported, citing preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The percentage increase over the course of six years from 2016 to 2022 was a stunning 185%.
Eastern Idaho Public Health said in a news release that fentanyl is involved in more deaths among American youth than heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzodiazepines and prescription drugs combined.
To help educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl, Eastern Idaho Public Health along with the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board will play host to a Fentanyl Town Hall event Tuesday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a resource fair, followed by a panel discussion starting at 6:30.
"We are doing our part to raise public awareness about an urgent problem: Illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF), a potent synthetic opioid is claiming lives of Americans at alarming rates," a public health news release said. "The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has reported that six out of every 10 DEA-tested pills with fentanyl contain at least 2 mg of fentanyl, the potential lethal dose."
At the Town Hall, a group of panelists will discuss the drug and its local impacts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.