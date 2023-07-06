fentanyl illustration DEA

The Drug Enforcement Agency issued this illustration of the amount of fentanyl that can cause an overdose.

 Drug Enforcement Agency illustration

What causes the most deaths for Americans under age 50?

a) homicide


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.