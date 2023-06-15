Free bike checks, helmets, obstacle courses, shirts and food will all be featured at the 2023 Free Family Bike Event hosted by Just Ride Idaho at Melaleuca Field from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“(We’re) a group that’s designed to encourage kids to get out, stay healthy and participate in cycling,” said Gray Augustus, director of marketing at Teton Auto Group and a Just Ride Idaho founder.
From 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. technicians from Teton Toyota and Idaho Mountain Trading will perform free safety checks on bicycles.
“We check brakes, tires, tubes, cables, handlebars and all that — just to make sure that they have a safe bike to ride,” Augustus said. “We do that for kids’ and adults’ bikes. … Our goal this year is about 200 bikes is what we’re shooting for.”
At noon, participants can join in a 3.5 mile “Family Bike Ride” from Melaleuca Field to Freeman Park.
From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. a lunch of hot dogs, chips and soda will be provided for free.
A bike rodeo course, bike demos and kids’ GRIT League obstacle course also will be available, the release said.
The obstacle course “is a full on A-frame climb, monkey bars, (with) javelin throws, so it’s completely focused on getting kids out and getting them moving.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital has donated more than $10,000 worth of helmets for the event.
According to an event news release, the 400 Bontrager and Trek bike helmets will be given away on a “first-come, first-served basis.”
“They’re essentially over $70 helmets that they give out for free that day,” Augustus said.
Kids also will be able to receive free biking T-shirts, and United Way will distribute books to read over the summer.
Just Ride Idaho was formed in 2022 as the brainchild of Augustus andTravis Zmack at Teton Toyota, Davin Napier at Idaho Mountain Trading and Brian Ziel with Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Last year’s Family Bike Event was held at Tautphaus Park. It attracted about 700 people, and all 400 helmets were given away, Augustus said.
“We want as many people enjoying our community on bikes as possible and don’t want there to be a barrier for anyone to do it safely,” Zmack said in the release.
