Idaho Falls Firefighters Local Union 1565 is reaching out to the community to assist a firefighter’s son diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.
Jadey and Scott Grimmett and their family have been in the fight of their lives since learning that their 15-year-old son, Mason Grimmett, had osteosarcoma, a firefighters union news release said. Unfortunately, osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that reportedly has not had any advancements in treatment for the past 20 years.
Scott Grimmett has been a firefighter in Idaho Falls for 25 years and also serves in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in San Francisco, Calif.
After a baseball tournament in Logan, Utah, in late June, Mason complained of a sore left leg below his knee. The symptoms were not immediately alarming for an active teen, so the family went about their typical summer activities. About two weeks later, an X-ray was obtained, followed by a visit with a local orthopedic surgeon. Then they received the diagnosis July 28 from a specialist at Primary Children’s Hospital.
“Our summer abruptly stopped from the ‘regular’ summer plans and activities. Mason, our only child who has never had stitches or broken bones, was quickly thrown into a medical world of poking, prodding and questions,” Jadey said in the release.
The Grimmetts have been traveling back and forth weekly from Idaho Falls to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments since receiving the diagnosis.
“We’ve been doing fundraising internally with close family, friends and co-workers but, after some convincing, the Grimmetts agreed to let us fundraise publicly on their behalf,” family spokesperson Kerry Hammon said in the release.
A GoFundMe account was created by close family friends to help with travel expenses, uninsured medical expenses and other needs associated with Mason’s care. The funds will be directly deposited into an account opened specifically for Mason. The family requested that any unused funds be given to Primary Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City for their ongoing efforts to help other families fighting childhood cancer.