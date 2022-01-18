IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, in cooperation with the Idaho Falls Police Department, is kicking off 2022 with an emotional support seminar event for police officers and their significant others.
The GIFPF is offering the seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Watersprings Church, 4250 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.
The foundation will welcome instructor Chief Robert White, a former deputy chief with the Flagstaff, Arizona Police Department where he served in multiple line and command positions over his 31-year tenure. Chief White has extensive experience instructing both law enforcement training sessions and at the university level.
The February seminar is based on the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement” by Kevin Gilmartin. This training focuses on instructing officers on how to counteract the physiological and emotional impacts of law enforcement work and how family members can help officers maintain balanced, healthy lifestyles.
This seminar falls under both the training and mental health pillars the GIFPF has chosen as its focus areas. The other pillars include police equipment and community outreach.
An important part of the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation’s mission is to help police get the training they need to do their best work. The foundation does this by paying for in-house training experiences, conference attendance and distance learning programs that benefit the communities they serve, but would otherwise not be possible within their tax dollar-funded budgets.
Staying true to that mission, the GIFPF is offering this seminar free of charge to all law enforcement officers assigned to work in Bonneville County and their significant other. Officers outside of Bonneville County are encouraged to take advantage of the seminar by purchasing a ticket. For tickets, please contact the IFPD training coordinator at 208-612-8619.
The GIFPF encourages local citizens and businesses to get involved and support this cause by volunteering their time or through financial donations.
For more information about Dr. Kevin Gilmartin and Chief Robert White, you can visit emotionalsurvival.com.
To donate and show your support to our local police officers or for more information about the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, visit ifpolicefoundation.org.