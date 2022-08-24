Sunny and hot conditions continue to prevail as the Moose fire grew to 96,445 acres Wednesday with only 38% containment.
The fire, 17 miles north of Salmon, started as an escaped campfire on July 17 and has grown exponentially in theSalmon River areanear the headwaters of Little Moose Creek in the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The estimated containment date is Oct. 31, more than two months out.
The Moose fire has impacted residents and recreational activities with constant and persistent smoke and restricted access. Hours of travel delays have plagued visitors and locals. As the fire approached Panther Creek Road to the west, temporary road closures were implemented on Aug. 20, resulting in up to 4-hour delays for boating access, according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest Service website, fs.usda.gov/scnf/.
Residents in Zones 9A (Pine Creek bridge down to and including Owl Creek)and 14 (Trail Creek north to the confluence of Panther Creek)were moved to "SET" evacuation status by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office asthe fire movedcloser to Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road in these zones. Zone 8 (Cadigan to Pine Creek bridge crossing)remains in "SET" status. Residents in Zone 1 (Fairgrounds to Tower Creek) have been decreased to "READY" status and Zone 15 around Leesburghas been added to “READY” status.
Residents in “SET” evacuation status are asked to have a predetermined evacuation destination as well as an emergency supply kit with everything they will need to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, according to the Lemhi County Sheriff's fire evacuation plan.
TheNorthern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Moose fire on Aug. 16.
Fire managers do not expect the fire to slow until sustained lower temperatures, shorter burning periods, increased relative humidity, shorter sunlight duration, and significant moisture are present in the area.
There are 823 total personal, 12 crews, six helicopters and 48 engines working to contain the fire and protect private property.