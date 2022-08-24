Moose fire 8 16

A column of flames actively burns on the Moose fire's southern perimeter in this Aug. 16 photo.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Sunny and hot conditions continue to prevail as the Moose fire grew to 96,445 acres Wednesday with only 38% containment.

The fire, 17 miles north of Salmon, started as an escaped campfire on July 17 and has grown exponentially in the Salmon River area near the headwaters of Little Moose Creek in the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

